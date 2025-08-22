Elavenil Valarivan Triumphs with Gold at Asian Shooting Championships

Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan secured a landmark victory at the 16th Asian Championships by winning the gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle event on Friday. Her composed execution in the finals led her to a top score of 253.6, overcoming tough competition from China's Xinlu Peng and Korea's Eunji Kwon.

Valarivan's triumph marks her first individual podium finish at this championship, having previously secured silver and bronze medals in team events. The 26-year-old from Tamil Nadu, a seasoned shooter with multiple World Cup golds, continues to showcase her prowess on the international stage.

Valarivan's achievement contributes to India's strong performance at the championships, which also saw Anantjeet Singh Naruka win gold in men's skeet and Manu Bhaker secure bronze in the women's 10m air pistol competition, further establishing India's dominance in shooting sports.

