Hubli Tigers Roar to Victory with Dominant Display

The Hubli Tigers secured a commanding eight-wicket victory over the Gulbarga Mystics at the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20. A crucial 144-run partnership by Devdutt Padikkal and Karthikeya KP propelled the Tigers, tying them at the top of the table with Bengaluru Blasters and Gulbarga Mystics in points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 22:44 IST
Devdutt Padikkal. (Photo/Maharaja Trophy) . Image Credit: ANI
The Hubli Tigers dominated their clash against the Gulbarga Mystics, securing a resounding eight-wicket win in the Shriram Capital Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20. Spearheaded by an impressive partnership, Devdutt Padikkal scored 69 off 47 balls while Karthikeya KP remained unbeaten with 81 off 48 balls, driving the side to victory with 10 deliveries remaining.

Earlier, the Mystics capitalized on a strong start led by Smaran R's swashbuckling 84 not out off 48 deliveries, taking them to a challenging total of 172/7. Despite early setbacks, the Tigers rebounded swiftly, with Padikkal and Karthikeya settling down to craft a decisive 144-run stand, marking an emphatic performance.

As the group stage heats up, the Tigers' win places them in a three-way tie at the upper half of the leaderboard alongside Bengaluru Blasters and the Gulbarga Mystics, each boasting 10 points, as the tournament unfolds with thrilling matchups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

