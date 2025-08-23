Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Ready for U.S. Open Defense Amid Rivalry with Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner, the defending U.S. Open champion, is confident about his fitness for the Grand Slam, having recovered from a recent illness. Despite past challenges with drug test scrutiny, Sinner feels composed and ready to face rivals like Carlos Alcaraz, highlighting his focus on improving his game.

Updated: 23-08-2025 01:29 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 01:29 IST
Defending U.S. Open champion Jannik Sinner has reassured fans about his fitness ahead of the year's concluding Grand Slam. Despite withdrawing from a prior event due to illness, Sinner is optimistic about his recovery and expects to compete at full strength for the prestigious tournament.

Sinner, Italy's tennis prodigy and current world number one, faced challenges last year when drug test scrutiny impacted his mental state. The 24-year-old, however, seems more composed this time, concentrating on his tennis goals and reflecting a calmer demeanor in the lead-up.

An exciting facet of the tournament is Sinner's rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz, whom he acknowledges as a driving force in this sport. While both have dominated recent Grand Slams, Sinner remains vigilant about strong competition. He emphasizes the need to continually improve, recognizing the potential for change in the competitive landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

