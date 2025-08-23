Chelsea's Palmer Sidelined: A Blow Before the Whistle
Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer was injured just before their Premier League clash against West Ham. Seen exiting the warmup early, Palmer's injury led to his replacement by Estevao, who was set for his full debut. The unexpected change came after Estevao's substitute appearance against Crystal Palace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-08-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 09:18 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Chelsea suffered a setback before their Premier League match against West Ham as playmaker Cole Palmer exited the warmup with an injury.
The England international, visibly in discomfort, was seen leaving the Olympic Stadium pitch, prompting a change in the starting lineup.
Offseason signing Estevao stepped in to replace Palmer, marking his first full debut after coming on as a substitute in last week's goalless match against Crystal Palace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chelsea
- Cole Palmer
- West Ham
- Premier League
- injury
- Estevao
- football
- sports
- Crystal Palace
- debut
Advertisement