Chelsea's Palmer Sidelined: A Blow Before the Whistle

Chelsea suffered a setback before their Premier League match against West Ham as playmaker Cole Palmer exited the warmup with an injury.

The England international, visibly in discomfort, was seen leaving the Olympic Stadium pitch, prompting a change in the starting lineup.

Offseason signing Estevao stepped in to replace Palmer, marking his first full debut after coming on as a substitute in last week's goalless match against Crystal Palace.

