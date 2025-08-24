Arsenal Snags Star Forward Eze from Rival Clubs
Arsenal signed England's Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace for £60 million, a significant summer transfer. This marks Eze's return to Arsenal, where he played as a youth. The 27-year-old aims to bolster Arsenal's attacking options in their bid for Premier League and Champions League success.
In a dramatic late move during the summer transfer window, Arsenal secured the signing of England forward Eberechi Eze, target of rival club Tottenham.
Eze, joining from Crystal Palace for a reported £60 million, returns to Arsenal, where he had a stint as a youth player before being released at 13. The 27-year-old was warmly received by fans at Arsenal's home match against Leeds.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed enthusiasm about Eze's qualities, anticipating his positive impact on the team. Eze, previously with Queens Park Rangers and Crystal Palace, will compete for positions on the field as Arsenal eyes success in both domestic and European competitions.
