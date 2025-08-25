Novak Djokovic Battles Fatigue to Secure First-Round Win at U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic pushed through fatigue and physical discomforts to win his first-round match against Learner Tien at the U.S. Open. The seasoned tennis pro, showing signs of weariness, still emerged victorious with a 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6-2 win.

Djokovic struggled with a blister on his foot and appeared to tire in the second set but rallied to regain control in the third. After his serve was broken, he won five consecutive games to secure his victory.

Despite the challenges, Djokovic's experience and resilience shone through, maintaining his impressive 19-0 first-round win record at the tournament. The victory comes after more than a month since his Wimbledon loss, offering a ray of hope for his run at Flushing Meadows.

(With inputs from agencies.)