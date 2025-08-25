Daniil Medvedev: A Rollercoaster Affair with Flushing Meadows Crowd

Former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev has experienced a tumultuous relationship with the crowd at Flushing Meadows over the years. The Russian tennis star has been involved in several dramatic incidents, including a first-round loss to Benjamin Bonzi in 2025, where a photographer's interruption sparked a heated altercation.

Medvedev's fiery temperament flared again in 2023 against Christopher O'Connell when vocal support for the Australian rattled Medvedev and led to outbursts mid-match. Despite the crowd's animosity, he secured a four-set victory. Medvedev's 2021 triumph over Novak Djokovic was marred by persistent booing, but eventually led him to his first Grand Slam title.

In 2019, Medvedev's interaction with the fans turned confrontational after a code violation during a match against Feliciano Lopez. The fans' jeers seemed to fuel his victory, establishing a unique dynamic between Medvedev and the New York crowd. His clashes and triumphs have made Medvedev a compelling U.S. Open figure.

