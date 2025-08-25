Left Menu

Daniil Medvedev: A Rollercoaster Affair with Flushing Meadows Crowd

Daniil Medvedev's matches at the U.S. Open have been marked by a tumultuous relationship with the Flushing Meadows crowd. From being booed and heckled during key matches to tempestuous confrontations with umpires and opponents, his fiery demeanor has both entertained and frustrated fans over the years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:17 IST
Daniil Medvedev: A Rollercoaster Affair with Flushing Meadows Crowd
Daniil Medvedev

Former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev has experienced a tumultuous relationship with the crowd at Flushing Meadows over the years. The Russian tennis star has been involved in several dramatic incidents, including a first-round loss to Benjamin Bonzi in 2025, where a photographer's interruption sparked a heated altercation.

Medvedev's fiery temperament flared again in 2023 against Christopher O'Connell when vocal support for the Australian rattled Medvedev and led to outbursts mid-match. Despite the crowd's animosity, he secured a four-set victory. Medvedev's 2021 triumph over Novak Djokovic was marred by persistent booing, but eventually led him to his first Grand Slam title.

In 2019, Medvedev's interaction with the fans turned confrontational after a code violation during a match against Feliciano Lopez. The fans' jeers seemed to fuel his victory, establishing a unique dynamic between Medvedev and the New York crowd. His clashes and triumphs have made Medvedev a compelling U.S. Open figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ANSCBL Loan Scam: Exposing the Power of Attorney Loophole

ANSCBL Loan Scam: Exposing the Power of Attorney Loophole

 India
2
Clarity at Last: Presidency University Entrance Results Released

Clarity at Last: Presidency University Entrance Results Released

 India
3
IREDA Aims to Surpass Revenue Milestone with Strategic MoU

IREDA Aims to Surpass Revenue Milestone with Strategic MoU

 India
4
Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid German Business Optimism

Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid German Business Optimism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025