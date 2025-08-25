AIFF and FSDL Seek Solutions Amid Domestic Football Crisis

The All India Football Federation (AIFF), alongside its commercial associates Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), recently convened to address pivotal issues plaguing the nation's domestic football scene. Despite a positive dialogue, no concrete outcomes regarding the Indian Super League's future emerged on Monday.

Both the AIFF and FSDL expressed optimism about formulating a mutually beneficial proposal to reassure stakeholders. However, discussions regarding key competitions remain ongoing as the Supreme Court is set to review progress by August 28.

The unresolved situation jeopardizes the fate of the top-tier Indian clubs. The 2025-26 ISL season stands delayed, causing financial and operational strains for several clubs, potentially compromising India's preparedness for international contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)