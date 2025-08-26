Left Menu

Jack Draper's Determined U.S. Open Comeback

Jack Draper launched his U.S. Open journey with a victory over Federico Agustin Gomez, marking his return since Wimbledon. Overcoming a slight struggle, Draper won 6-4 7-5 6-7(7) 6-2, showcasing resilience and readiness to improve further in the tournament, despite managing a left-arm injury.

Britain's Jack Draper began his U.S. Open campaign with a gritty win against Argentine qualifier Federico Agustin Gomez. The 6-4 7-5 6-7(7) 6-2 victory highlighted Draper's first competitive singles match since exiting Wimbledon last month.

Despite a minor setback and a third-set wobble, Draper displayed determination and skill, eventually overwhelming Gomez in a match lasting three hours. Draper, dealing with a left-arm injury, expressed his excitement at competing in New York and his eagerness to improve further in the tournament.

As the fifth seed and a previous semi-finalist in New York, Draper capitalized on Gomez's inconsistencies, sealing his advancement to face Belgium's Zizou Bergs in the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

