Stunning Upsets and Historic Matches at the U.S. Open

Mexico's Renata Zarazua surprised everyone by defeating sixth seed Madison Keys at the U.S. Open, while Frances Tiafoe pursued ending the U.S. men's trophy drought. The event witnessed several notable victories, including Venus Williams' continued remarkable return and key matches from Joao Fonseca and Casper Ruud.

Updated: 26-08-2025 03:53 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 03:53 IST
In a stunning turn of events at the U.S. Open, Renata Zarazua from Mexico defeated sixth seed Madison Keys, marking her first victory over a top-10 player. Despite being the only Mexican in the main draw, Zarazua overcame immense pressure with support from the crowd, saving seven break points in a marathon match.

American Frances Tiafoe made a strong start, defeating Yoshihito Nishioka and advancing to the second round, where he joins fellow compatriots Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton. The trio aims to break a 22-year American men's gap at the U.S. Open. Venus Williams, at 45, opened the evening program with a spirited performance.

The tournament continued with noteworthy performances as British players Jack Draper and Cameron Norrie advanced. Brazilian Joao Fonseca thrilled fans with his victory, while Casper Ruud and Mirra Andreeva scheduled interesting matches ahead. Tennis legend Venus Williams aims high in her age-defying Grand Slam journey.

