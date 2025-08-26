Left Menu

Pro Panja League: Revolutionizing Arm-Wrestling on a Global Stage

The Pro Panja League has set a new standard in professional arm-wrestling with its impressive second season. Featuring elite Indian athletes and international coaches, the league has become a global celebration of sporting excellence and unity. Coaches and players praise its unique approach and commitment to popularizing arm-wrestling worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:35 IST
Pro Panja League: Revolutionizing Arm-Wrestling on a Global Stage
Coaches (Photo: PPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Pro Panja League (PPL) has ushered in a transformative era for professional arm-wrestling, with Season 2 marking a significant milestone. Praised for its professional platform, PPL is now recognized globally as a premier arm-wrestling event, surpassing international standards. This achievement underscores India's growing influence in the sport on a worldwide scale.

Elite athletes from across India, alongside top international coaches, have taken the competition to new heights. Elena, head coach of MP Hathodas, hailed the league's quality and entertainment value, sharing how it unites players from diverse regions into a cohesive family. Her sentiments resonate with the global community as PPL boosts arm-wrestling in India.

Maksym Polishchuk, returning head coach of Jaipur Veers, commended the league's professional commitment and atmosphere, emphasizing the need for more educated coaches in India. Vali Farajov, head coach of Rohtak Rowdies, echoed these views, highlighting arm-wrestling's historic legacy and its enduring simplicity that allows anyone to participate and excel.

Founder Parvinn Dabass revealed the league's vision of showcasing Indian talent while attracting top international minds. With India's recent success at the Asian ArmWrestling Championship, PPL is poised to expand its global influence in Season 3 by welcoming international athletes, further setting the stage for arm-wrestling excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nugen's Game-Changing AI: From Concept to Confidence

Nugen's Game-Changing AI: From Concept to Confidence

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Revolution: 100% Free Essential Drugs for All

Assam's Healthcare Revolution: 100% Free Essential Drugs for All

 India
3
Kosovo Elects New Speaker, Paving Way for Government Formation

Kosovo Elects New Speaker, Paving Way for Government Formation

 Kosovo
4
Sattva Group and Aurm Revolutionize Luxury Housing with Vault Infrastructure

Sattva Group and Aurm Revolutionize Luxury Housing with Vault Infrastructure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025