The Pro Panja League (PPL) has ushered in a transformative era for professional arm-wrestling, with Season 2 marking a significant milestone. Praised for its professional platform, PPL is now recognized globally as a premier arm-wrestling event, surpassing international standards. This achievement underscores India's growing influence in the sport on a worldwide scale.

Elite athletes from across India, alongside top international coaches, have taken the competition to new heights. Elena, head coach of MP Hathodas, hailed the league's quality and entertainment value, sharing how it unites players from diverse regions into a cohesive family. Her sentiments resonate with the global community as PPL boosts arm-wrestling in India.

Maksym Polishchuk, returning head coach of Jaipur Veers, commended the league's professional commitment and atmosphere, emphasizing the need for more educated coaches in India. Vali Farajov, head coach of Rohtak Rowdies, echoed these views, highlighting arm-wrestling's historic legacy and its enduring simplicity that allows anyone to participate and excel.

Founder Parvinn Dabass revealed the league's vision of showcasing Indian talent while attracting top international minds. With India's recent success at the Asian ArmWrestling Championship, PPL is poised to expand its global influence in Season 3 by welcoming international athletes, further setting the stage for arm-wrestling excellence.

