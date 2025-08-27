Left Menu

Indian Football Faces FIFA Threat: Constitution Deadline Looms

Indian football is under threat of international suspension as FIFA and the AFC demand the All India Football Federation (AIFF) adopt a new constitution by October 30. Failure to comply could see national teams and clubs barred from international play, jeopardizing India's 2036 Olympic bid.

Updated: 27-08-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 10:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian football could face an international ban as FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have issued a stern ultimatum to the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The global bodies demand the federation adopt and ratify a new constitution by October 30 or risk suspension.

In a direct letter to AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, FIFA and AFC voiced 'profound concern' over the continued delay in finalizing the constitution, a matter pending in India's Supreme Court since 2017. The court will address the issue on Thursday.

If suspended, India's football scene would be barred from international competitions, complicating the country's bid for the 2036 Olympics in Ahmedabad. FIFA and AFC have mandated AIFF to secure a Supreme Court order approving the revised constitution before the impending deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

