Indian Football Faces FIFA Threat: Constitution Deadline Looms

Indian football could face an international ban as FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have issued a stern ultimatum to the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The global bodies demand the federation adopt and ratify a new constitution by October 30 or risk suspension.

In a direct letter to AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, FIFA and AFC voiced 'profound concern' over the continued delay in finalizing the constitution, a matter pending in India's Supreme Court since 2017. The court will address the issue on Thursday.

If suspended, India's football scene would be barred from international competitions, complicating the country's bid for the 2036 Olympics in Ahmedabad. FIFA and AFC have mandated AIFF to secure a Supreme Court order approving the revised constitution before the impending deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)