India Aims to Host Commonwealth Games 2030: A New Era for Sports

India's Union Cabinet approves a bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Ahmedabad as the proposed host city. The move promises to boost tourism, create jobs, and inspire future athletes. The event, if secured, will draw global participation and elevate India's status in the sports world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:46 IST
Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Picture: GCA). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development for Indian sports, the Union Cabinet, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, has approved the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports' proposal to bid for hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030. This follows the decision to sign the Host Collaboration Agreement and obtain necessary guarantees from relevant government bodies, ensuring a robust bid process, as conveyed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Ahmedabad stands out as the proposed host city, boasting world-class facilities. The Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest globally, has proven its mettle by hosting the ICC Cricket World Cup Final in 2023. Obtaining the Commonwealth Games could catalyze regional economic growth, attracting tourists and offering employment opportunities across various sectors such as event operations, media, and public relations.

The prospect of hosting this prestigious event is envisioned to instill a nationalistic fervor, promoting unity and enhancing India's global sports reputation. Moreover, the games could serve as a catalyst for youth participation in sports, encouraging them to consider it a viable career path.

(With inputs from agencies.)

