Hero Asia Cup: Eight Teams Gear Up for Prestige and Glory

The Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh men's hockey teams arrived on Wednesday, finalizing the eight-team lineup for the imminent Hero Asia Cup. Enthusiasm fills the air as players anticipate delivering strong competitive performances in this hallmark continental event.

The tournament kicks off on Friday, with India, who have won the title three times, and defending champions South Korea slated as the prime contenders. In a reshuffling, Bangladesh and Kazakhstan replace Pakistan and Oman, respectively. Notably, Chinese Taipei, ranked 38th globally, will make only its second appearance since debuting in 2013.

The Chinese Taipei team will compete in Pool B against Korea, Bangladesh, and Malaysia, beginning their campaign on Friday against Korea. Team captain Chun-Yu Chang is eager to relish the experience of playing in a hockey-loving country like India while striving for optimum performance.

