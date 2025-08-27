Left Menu

Hero Asia Cup: Eight Teams Gear Up for Prestige and Glory

The Hero Asia Cup, commencing on Friday, welcomes the Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh men's hockey teams, completing an eight-team lineup. Three-time winners India and defending champions South Korea are favorites, while Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei aim to shine. Chinese Taipei captain Chun-Yu Chang expresses pride and determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgir | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:54 IST
Hero Asia Cup: Eight Teams Gear Up for Prestige and Glory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh men's hockey teams arrived on Wednesday, finalizing the eight-team lineup for the imminent Hero Asia Cup. Enthusiasm fills the air as players anticipate delivering strong competitive performances in this hallmark continental event.

The tournament kicks off on Friday, with India, who have won the title three times, and defending champions South Korea slated as the prime contenders. In a reshuffling, Bangladesh and Kazakhstan replace Pakistan and Oman, respectively. Notably, Chinese Taipei, ranked 38th globally, will make only its second appearance since debuting in 2013.

The Chinese Taipei team will compete in Pool B against Korea, Bangladesh, and Malaysia, beginning their campaign on Friday against Korea. Team captain Chun-Yu Chang is eager to relish the experience of playing in a hockey-loving country like India while striving for optimum performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Imran Khan: Prison, Politics, and Power Struggles

Imran Khan: Prison, Politics, and Power Struggles

 Pakistan
2
Racing in Orange: The Zandvoort Showdown

Racing in Orange: The Zandvoort Showdown

 Global
3
BJP will first steal your votes, then your other rights, alleges Rahul Gandhi at public rally in Bihar’s Sitamarhi.

BJP will first steal your votes, then your other rights, alleges Rahul Gandh...

 India
4
Loan Recovery Dispute in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar Turns Fatal

Loan Recovery Dispute in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar Turns Fatal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025