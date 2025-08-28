YouTube and Fox: The Showdown Over Streaming Rights

YouTube and Fox reached a temporary agreement on Wednesday to maintain the availability of Fox channels on YouTube TV, including Fox News and Fox Sports, while a new distribution contract is negotiated.

This interim arrangement gives both parties time to come to terms, with the college football season starting soon. A major game between Texas and Ohio State, which Fox is set to broadcast, is at stake for subscribers. YouTube indicated that Fox's payment demands exceed those of similar providers, threatening a channel blackout if an agreement was not finalized by 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Fox countered, accusing Google of leveraging its dominant position with unreasonable terms.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr criticized the potential removal of Fox channels, calling it a "terrible outcome" and urging Google to finalize a deal to ensure uninterrupted access to popular news and sports content for millions of subscribers.

