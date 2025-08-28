Telangana's Sports Hub: A Vision for Global Prestige

The Sports Hub of Telangana has resolved to bring major sporting events like Khelo India, Commonwealth Games, and the Olympics to the state. This undertaking, hashed out during its inaugural board meeting, aims to improve the region's sporting facilities significantly.

In a firm move by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Hyderabad is positioned as a prime destination for sports, supported by an expanded sports budget and a vision to inspire families to pursue sports careers for their children. The initiative prides itself on pushing the state onto both national and international athletic stages.

Despite Telangana's well-developed sports infrastructure, the region faces a coaching deficit that Reddy aims to address by training professionals to meet international standards. With a three-year action plan, the state aspires to optimize its extensive facilities, enhancing its standing as a global sports hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)