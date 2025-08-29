Zverev Outshines Fearnley in Thrilling U.S. Open Clash

Alexander Zverev's Grand Slam experience proved pivotal as the German third seed triumphed over Britain's Jacob Fearnley 6-4 6-4 6-4, in the U.S. Open's second round. Zverev, a 2020 finalist, showcased tactical superiority at Flushing Meadows, initially dominating the game and securing early breaks.

Fearnley, undeterred by an arm injury, staged a spirited comeback, particularly in the second set. His best moments came when breaking Zverev and holding to love; however, 12 double faults mirrored his serving struggle. Despite Fearnley's efforts, Zverev's composure and power saw him through to victory.

This victory propels Zverev to the third round on his seventh consecutive Flushing Meadows appearance. Meanwhile, Fearnley's remarkable rise from unranked outsider to world number 60 adds layers to his debut narrative, underscoring the match's competitive edge and his potential moving forward.

