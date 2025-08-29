Race Heats Up for 2029 Women's Euro Championship Host

The competition to host the 2029 Women's European Championship is intensifying, with four countries remaining in the bid. Denmark and Sweden have submitted a joint application, alongside individual bids from Germany, Poland, and Portugal, according to an official UEFA announcement on Friday.

As the deadline passed on August 28, UEFA confirmed receiving the final bid dossiers. Italy initially planned to compete but has since withdrawn its candidacy, narrowing the field.

The announcement of the winning host will take place during UEFA's Executive Committee meeting scheduled for December 3 in Nyon, Switzerland. Switzerland previously hosted the 2025 tournament, setting new attendance records. Meanwhile, England claimed victory over Spain in a gripping penalty shootout to secure their second consecutive Euro title.

