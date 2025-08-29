Left Menu

Race Heats Up for 2029 Women's Euro Championship Host

Denmark and Sweden, Germany, Poland, and Portugal vie to host the 2029 Women's European Championship, as confirmed by UEFA after Italy's withdrawal. The winner will be decided at UEFA's Executive Committee meeting on December 3 in Nyon, Switzerland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:36 IST
Race Heats Up for 2029 Women's Euro Championship Host
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The competition to host the 2029 Women's European Championship is intensifying, with four countries remaining in the bid. Denmark and Sweden have submitted a joint application, alongside individual bids from Germany, Poland, and Portugal, according to an official UEFA announcement on Friday.

As the deadline passed on August 28, UEFA confirmed receiving the final bid dossiers. Italy initially planned to compete but has since withdrawn its candidacy, narrowing the field.

The announcement of the winning host will take place during UEFA's Executive Committee meeting scheduled for December 3 in Nyon, Switzerland. Switzerland previously hosted the 2025 tournament, setting new attendance records. Meanwhile, England claimed victory over Spain in a gripping penalty shootout to secure their second consecutive Euro title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Earthquake: Thailand's Premier Dismissed Amid Ethical Storm

Political Earthquake: Thailand's Premier Dismissed Amid Ethical Storm

 Global
2
Reliance Intelligence to deliver AI for everyone and everywhere, says Mukesh Ambani at RIL AGM.

Reliance Intelligence to deliver AI for everyone and everywhere, says Mukesh...

 Global
3
Global Stocks Slide Amid Political and Economic Uncertainty

Global Stocks Slide Amid Political and Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Russia Condemns E3 Over Iran Sanctions Trigger

Russia Condemns E3 Over Iran Sanctions Trigger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025