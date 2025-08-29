Left Menu

Thomas Tuchel's Regret Over 'Repulsive' Comment

England coach Thomas Tuchel apologized for calling midfielder Jude Bellingham's behavior 'repulsive' during a radio interview, clarifying it was an unintended choice of words. Tuchel reached out to Bellingham shortly after to apologize, acknowledging his responsibility for the controversy and media headlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:45 IST
Thomas Tuchel's Regret Over 'Repulsive' Comment
Thomas Tuchel
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England coach Thomas Tuchel has issued an apology to Jude Bellingham following a controversial remark during a June radio interview. Tuchel had described Bellingham's on-field behavior as 'repulsive,' later admitting it was a poor choice of words.

In his TalkSport interview, a day after England's 3-1 defeat to Senegal in a friendly match, Tuchel initially praised Bellingham's intensity but acknowledged that his demeanor could be seen as off-putting. The German coach emphasized there was no hidden agenda in his comments.

Tuchel reached out to Bellingham immediately to apologize for his verbal misstep. He reiterated his regret publicly, citing the challenges of interviewing in a non-native language and taking full responsibility for the media storm his comments generated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Italian Swimmers in Turbulent Waters: Shoplifting Incident at Singapore Airport

Italian Swimmers in Turbulent Waters: Shoplifting Incident at Singapore Airp...

 Italy
2
Jharkhand Braces for Torrential Downpour: IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Jharkhand Braces for Torrential Downpour: IMD Issues Yellow Alert

 India
3
Chiquita's $30 Million Comeback: Bananas Back in Panama

Chiquita's $30 Million Comeback: Bananas Back in Panama

 Global
4
Toto Wolff Confirms 'Formality' in Contract Talks with George Russell Amid 2026 Speculations

Toto Wolff Confirms 'Formality' in Contract Talks with George Russell Amid 2...

 Netherlands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025