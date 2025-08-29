Thomas Tuchel's Regret Over 'Repulsive' Comment

England coach Thomas Tuchel has issued an apology to Jude Bellingham following a controversial remark during a June radio interview. Tuchel had described Bellingham's on-field behavior as 'repulsive,' later admitting it was a poor choice of words.

In his TalkSport interview, a day after England's 3-1 defeat to Senegal in a friendly match, Tuchel initially praised Bellingham's intensity but acknowledged that his demeanor could be seen as off-putting. The German coach emphasized there was no hidden agenda in his comments.

Tuchel reached out to Bellingham immediately to apologize for his verbal misstep. He reiterated his regret publicly, citing the challenges of interviewing in a non-native language and taking full responsibility for the media storm his comments generated.

(With inputs from agencies.)