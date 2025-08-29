Madushanka's Hat-Trick Seals Dramatic Win for Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka delivered a last-over hat-trick, securing a thrilling seven-run victory against Zimbabwe in their first ODI at Harare. With Zimbabwe needing 10 runs, Madushanka's decisive blows sealed the game. Sri Lanka set a challenging 299 target, boosted by strong performances from Janith Liyanage and Kamindu Mendes.
Sri Lanka fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka produced a sensational last-over hat-trick, securing a thrilling seven-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first One-Day International at Harare Sports Club on Friday.
Chasing an imposing 299-run target, Zimbabwe required 10 runs from the final over. However, Madushanka's heroics began by dismissing Sikandar Raza, who top-scored with 92, followed by claiming Brad Evans and clean-bowling Richard Ngarava.
The victory was set up by Sri Lanka's powerful recovery late in the innings, led by Janith Liyanage and Kamindu Mendes, who amassed a formidable total despite early setbacks. The tense match unfolded after stand-in captain Sean Williams and Ben Curran's efforts gave Zimbabwe hope, though it fell short due to Madushanka's stellar finish.
