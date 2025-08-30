India Bids for 2030 Commonwealth Games, Eyeing 2036 Olympics

India's quest to host major international sporting events took a significant step on Friday as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) officially submitted a bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

An IOA delegation lodged the bid proposal at the Commonwealth Sport headquarters in London, with IOA Executive Council member Harpal Singh emphasizing the country's commitment to delivering inclusive and sustainable Games that honor tradition while looking to the future.

With Canada and Nigeria also vying to host the Games, the decision will be announced at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow this November. The move aligns with India's broader ambition to stage the 2036 Olympic Games.