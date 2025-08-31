Jannik Sinner's Hardcourt Domination Continues at U.S. Open
Jannik Sinner secured a victory over Denis Shapovalov, advancing to the U.S. Open fourth round. The win extended Sinner's unbeaten streak at hardcourt Grand Slams to 24 matches, showcasing his formidable form. Despite early challenges, Sinner kept his composure, defeating Shapovalov in four sets.
Defending champion Jannik Sinner continued his hardcourt dominance by advancing to the U.S. Open fourth round after defeating Denis Shapovalov in four sets, with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 triumph.
The Italian, who hasn't lost a Grand Slam match on hardcourt since 2023, displayed persistence and skill. Despite an early setback, Sinner's determination was evident as he maintained a high level of play against his Canadian opponent, who had previously bested him in 2021.
Sinner's team showed concern early in the match when a double fault threatened his first set. However, Sinner rebounded, breaking Shapovalov back and tying the match. He then took control, winning subsequent sets and setting up a future match against either Tommy Paul or Alexander Bublik in what he anticipates being a challenging week two.
