Record-Breaking Victory: Sydney Marathon Enters Global Elite
Olympic champion Sifan Hassan and Ethiopian Hailemaryam Kiros set new course records at the Sydney Marathon. Hassan finished in 2:18:22 and Kiros in 2:06:06, as Sydney joined the World Marathon Majors. The race saw competitive fields with 35,000 participants under bright sunshine and cool temperatures.
In a stunning display of endurance, Olympic champion Sifan Hassan and Ethiopian runner Hailemaryam Kiros set new course records at the Sydney Marathon, marking its inaugural entry into the World Marathon Majors series.
Hassan, demonstrating her exceptional skill, finished the race at the iconic Sydney Opera House in 2:18:22, well ahead of the competition. Meanwhile, Kiros made his mark by breaking away at the 30km point, clinching the men's title in 2:06:06—a record-breaking feat for Australian soils.
The race attracted a robust field of 35,000 runners with Sydney's bright sunshine providing perfect marathon conditions. The event solidified its standing among the elite marathon series alongside major cities like New York and Berlin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jess Breach Shines in England's Record-Breaking Victory
Newcastle United Secures Nick Woltemade in Historic Record-Breaking Deal
Sports Sensations: Record-Breaking Moments and Off-Field Drama
Djokovic's Determination: A Record-Breaking Pursuit at the U.S. Open
Delhi's Record-Breaking Wettest August in 15 Years