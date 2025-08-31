Record-Breaking Victory: Sydney Marathon Enters Global Elite

In a stunning display of endurance, Olympic champion Sifan Hassan and Ethiopian runner Hailemaryam Kiros set new course records at the Sydney Marathon, marking its inaugural entry into the World Marathon Majors series.

Hassan, demonstrating her exceptional skill, finished the race at the iconic Sydney Opera House in 2:18:22, well ahead of the competition. Meanwhile, Kiros made his mark by breaking away at the 30km point, clinching the men's title in 2:06:06—a record-breaking feat for Australian soils.

The race attracted a robust field of 35,000 runners with Sydney's bright sunshine providing perfect marathon conditions. The event solidified its standing among the elite marathon series alongside major cities like New York and Berlin.

(With inputs from agencies.)