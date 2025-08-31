Dramatic Dutch GP Double DNF: Ferrari's Misfortune Continues
Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc both crashed out of the Dutch Grand Prix in separate incidents, dealing a double blow to the Italian team before their home race at Monza. Hamilton's crash was attributed to losing control on turn three, while Leclerc collided with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.
Devdiscourse News Desk
In a dramatic twist at the Dutch Grand Prix, Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc suffered separate crashes, resulting in a double non-finish for the Italian team.
Hamilton lost control on the banked turn three, marking his first non-finish since joining Ferrari. Leclerc later collided with Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes, attracting a 10-second penalty.
Amid controversy, light rainfall and a slippery white line are under scrutiny for Hamilton's crash, adding another layer of drama as Ferrari looks ahead to Monza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
