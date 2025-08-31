Left Menu

Dramatic Dutch GP Double DNF: Ferrari's Misfortune Continues

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc both crashed out of the Dutch Grand Prix in separate incidents, dealing a double blow to the Italian team before their home race at Monza. Hamilton's crash was attributed to losing control on turn three, while Leclerc collided with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 20:10 IST
Dramatic Dutch GP Double DNF: Ferrari's Misfortune Continues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic twist at the Dutch Grand Prix, Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc suffered separate crashes, resulting in a double non-finish for the Italian team.

Hamilton lost control on the banked turn three, marking his first non-finish since joining Ferrari. Leclerc later collided with Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes, attracting a 10-second penalty.

Amid controversy, light rainfall and a slippery white line are under scrutiny for Hamilton's crash, adding another layer of drama as Ferrari looks ahead to Monza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Forces Unearth Cache in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Security Forces Unearth Cache in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

 India
2
Daring Heist Busted: Duo Nabbed in Gaya

Daring Heist Busted: Duo Nabbed in Gaya

 India
3
Teen Rivalry Turns Deadly: Stabbing in South Delhi

Teen Rivalry Turns Deadly: Stabbing in South Delhi

 India
4
Federal Judge Halts Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children

Federal Judge Halts Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025