Dramatic Dutch GP Double DNF: Ferrari's Misfortune Continues

In a dramatic twist at the Dutch Grand Prix, Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc suffered separate crashes, resulting in a double non-finish for the Italian team.

Hamilton lost control on the banked turn three, marking his first non-finish since joining Ferrari. Leclerc later collided with Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes, attracting a 10-second penalty.

Amid controversy, light rainfall and a slippery white line are under scrutiny for Hamilton's crash, adding another layer of drama as Ferrari looks ahead to Monza.

