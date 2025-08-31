Jessica Pegula Powers into U.S. Open Quarterfinals with Precision

Jessica Pegula, last year's runner-up, effortlessly sailed through her U.S. Open fourth-round match against Ann Li, securing a 6-1 6-2 victory on Sunday. The match concluded in under an hour, highlighting Pegula's ruthless efficiency.

Despite not performing well in prior tournaments in Washington, Montreal, and Cincinnati, Pegula has been unbeatable in New York, not dropping a set. She displayed her power with a dozen winners on Arthur Ashe Stadium. Looking forward, Pegula is set to face either Barbora Krejcikova or Taylor Townsend next.

"I felt really comfortable moving today," Pegula reported, reflecting on her strong start. Building on her strategy from their previous encounter at Roland Garros, Pegula immediately gained momentum, leading the first three games. After a brief challenge from Li, Pegula reestablished her command with strategic plays, concluding the match with a spectacular backhand down the line.

