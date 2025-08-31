Left Menu

Rising Star Hugo Ekitike Earns Spot on France Squad

Liverpool's forward, Hugo Ekitike, has been called to join the French national team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Ekitike replaces injured Rayan Cherki who is out due to a thigh injury. Despite his initial exclusion, Ekitike's recent performance has earned him a place on the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 23:31 IST
Rising Star Hugo Ekitike Earns Spot on France Squad

In a significant development, Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike has been summoned to the French national squad for the approaching World Cup qualifiers, succeeding the injured Rayan Cherki.

Cherki, a summer acquisition for Manchester City, is sidelined for up to two months owing to a thigh injury confirmed after a recent Premier League match against Brighton. Pep Guardiola, City's manager, noted Cherki's unavailability for the Manchester derby due to this setback.

Ekitike, despite earlier exclusion, impressed with his prolific start at Liverpool—netting three goals in as many appearances—which compelled coach Didier Deschamps to enlist him for matches against Ukraine and Iceland in early September.

TRENDING

1
Peace as the Key to India-China Relations: PM Modi's Assurance to President Xi

Peace as the Key to India-China Relations: PM Modi's Assurance to President ...

 China
2
Historic Triumphs at Badminton World Championships

Historic Triumphs at Badminton World Championships

 Global
3
Lewis Hamilton Faces Grid Penalty for Monza Grand Prix as Ferrari Struggles Persist

Lewis Hamilton Faces Grid Penalty for Monza Grand Prix as Ferrari Struggles ...

 Global
4
Police Crackdown on Nepal-India Illegal Kidney Racket

Police Crackdown on Nepal-India Illegal Kidney Racket

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025