Rising Star Hugo Ekitike Earns Spot on France Squad

In a significant development, Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike has been summoned to the French national squad for the approaching World Cup qualifiers, succeeding the injured Rayan Cherki.

Cherki, a summer acquisition for Manchester City, is sidelined for up to two months owing to a thigh injury confirmed after a recent Premier League match against Brighton. Pep Guardiola, City's manager, noted Cherki's unavailability for the Manchester derby due to this setback.

Ekitike, despite earlier exclusion, impressed with his prolific start at Liverpool—netting three goals in as many appearances—which compelled coach Didier Deschamps to enlist him for matches against Ukraine and Iceland in early September.