Rising Star Hugo Ekitike Earns Spot on France Squad
Liverpool's forward, Hugo Ekitike, has been called to join the French national team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Ekitike replaces injured Rayan Cherki who is out due to a thigh injury. Despite his initial exclusion, Ekitike's recent performance has earned him a place on the team.
Cherki, a summer acquisition for Manchester City, is sidelined for up to two months owing to a thigh injury confirmed after a recent Premier League match against Brighton. Pep Guardiola, City's manager, noted Cherki's unavailability for the Manchester derby due to this setback.
Ekitike, despite earlier exclusion, impressed with his prolific start at Liverpool—netting three goals in as many appearances—which compelled coach Didier Deschamps to enlist him for matches against Ukraine and Iceland in early September.