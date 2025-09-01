Sabalenka Storms into U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

Defending U.S. Open champion Aryna Sabalenka overcame unseeded Spaniard Cristina Bucsa with a 6-1 6-4 victory on Sunday, earning a spot in the quarter-finals. Her journey this year is underscored by aspirations for a maiden Grand Slam title after previous losses in major finals.

In an authoritative display, Sabalenka, the world number one, cruised through the match with an early break in the first set, establishing a 5-1 lead. She wrapped up the set in just 27 minutes, fully capitalizing on her opponent's inability to handle the pressure.

Despite a spirited comeback attempt by Bucsa in the second set, Sabalenka secured a critical break with a powerful forehand, closing out the match. The 27-year-old, a three-time Grand Slam champion, now awaits the winner of the match between Elena Rybakina and Marketa Vondrousova.