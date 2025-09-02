Left Menu

Transfer Frenzy: Major Moves on Soccer Deadline Day

On transfer deadline day, top soccer clubs engaged in a flurry of activity across global leagues. Notable signings included Cuiabano by Nottingham Forest and Odogu by Milan. Juventus got Zhegrova from Lille, while Spurs brought in Kolo Muani from PSG. Fulham, Porto, and Arsenal also executed strategic player moves.

Monday marked a busy transfer deadline day for top soccer leagues worldwide, witnessing significant switches and player trades.

Nottingham Forest secured Brazilian Cuiabano, while Milan signed David Uyoyo Odogu. Juventus added Edon Zhegrova from Lille, enhancing their squad depth.

Strategic loans included Randal Kolo Muani to Spurs and Samuel Chukwueze to Fulham, signifying clubs' keen focus on bolstering their rosters for the season ahead.

