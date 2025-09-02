Transfer Frenzy: Major Moves on Soccer Deadline Day

Monday marked a busy transfer deadline day for top soccer leagues worldwide, witnessing significant switches and player trades.

Nottingham Forest secured Brazilian Cuiabano, while Milan signed David Uyoyo Odogu. Juventus added Edon Zhegrova from Lille, enhancing their squad depth.

Strategic loans included Randal Kolo Muani to Spurs and Samuel Chukwueze to Fulham, signifying clubs' keen focus on bolstering their rosters for the season ahead.

