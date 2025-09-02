Transfer Frenzy: Major Moves on Soccer Deadline Day
On transfer deadline day, top soccer clubs engaged in a flurry of activity across global leagues. Notable signings included Cuiabano by Nottingham Forest and Odogu by Milan. Juventus got Zhegrova from Lille, while Spurs brought in Kolo Muani from PSG. Fulham, Porto, and Arsenal also executed strategic player moves.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 01:32 IST
Monday marked a busy transfer deadline day for top soccer leagues worldwide, witnessing significant switches and player trades.
Nottingham Forest secured Brazilian Cuiabano, while Milan signed David Uyoyo Odogu. Juventus added Edon Zhegrova from Lille, enhancing their squad depth.
Strategic loans included Randal Kolo Muani to Spurs and Samuel Chukwueze to Fulham, signifying clubs' keen focus on bolstering their rosters for the season ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- soccer
- transfers
- deadline day
- Nottingham Forest
- Milan
- Juventus
- Kolo Muani
- Fulham
- Porto
- Arsenal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AC Milan Signs Troubled Star Adrien Rabiot in €10 Million Deal
Tottenham Hotspur Boosts Attack with Kolo Muani's Loan Move
Adrien Rabiot's High-Stakes Move to AC Milan
AC Milan's Strategic Acquisition: Christopher Nkunku Joins the Rossoneri
AC Milan's Strategic Signing: Dribble Maestro Christopher Nkunku Joins from Chelsea