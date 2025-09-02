Mitchell Starc Prioritizes Test Cricket as He Bows Out of T20s
Veteran Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has retired from Twenty20 international cricket to focus on his Test and ODI career. Starc aims to remain fit for upcoming Test series and World Cup events. His decision supports Australia's pace unit's preparation for future T20 tournaments.
- Country:
- Australia
Veteran Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has announced his retirement from Twenty20 international cricket, choosing to concentrate on his Test and One Day International careers to prolong his playing days.
Starc, along with Test captain Pat Cummins, was absent from the national T20 squad list for the upcoming tri-match series in New Zealand, indicating a shift in focus for the seasoned pace tandem.
While Cummins has been managing back pain following recent Test matches, Starc's retirement allows him to concentrate on maintaining top fitness for future series, including the Ashes and the ODI World Cup, while helping the bowling unit gear up for the T20 World Cup.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mitchell Starc
- retirement
- cricket
- T20
- Test cricket
- ODI
- Ashes
- World Cup
- bowler
- Pace bowling