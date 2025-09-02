Left Menu

BCCI on the Hunt for New Sponsorship as Dream11 Bows Out

The BCCI is actively seeking a new lead sponsor to replace Dream11 after India's government banned real-money online gaming. With the Asia Cup imminent, the cricket board aims to secure a deal that surpasses the previous contract, potentially generating 4.52 billion rupees over the next three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is urgently searching for a new lead sponsor following the recent ban on real-money online gaming, which led Dream11 to withdraw their sponsorship.

Dream11's three-year, 3.6 billion rupee contract has been rendered void by government legislation prohibiting real-money gaming promotions. The BCCI, known for its lucrative broadcasting deals, is targeting September 16 for new sponsorship bids.

The cricketing board seeks 35 million rupees per match for bilateral series and 15 million for international tournament matches. With the Asia Cup approaching, the BCCI hopes to exceed Dream11's previous deal, aiming to secure 4.52 billion rupees over an estimated 140 games in the 2025-28 cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

