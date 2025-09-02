BCCI on the Hunt for New Sponsorship as Dream11 Bows Out

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is urgently searching for a new lead sponsor following the recent ban on real-money online gaming, which led Dream11 to withdraw their sponsorship.

Dream11's three-year, 3.6 billion rupee contract has been rendered void by government legislation prohibiting real-money gaming promotions. The BCCI, known for its lucrative broadcasting deals, is targeting September 16 for new sponsorship bids.

The cricketing board seeks 35 million rupees per match for bilateral series and 15 million for international tournament matches. With the Asia Cup approaching, the BCCI hopes to exceed Dream11's previous deal, aiming to secure 4.52 billion rupees over an estimated 140 games in the 2025-28 cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)