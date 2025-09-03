South Africa Triumphs Over England in ODI Opener: Markram Shines Bright

England suffered a setback as they were bowled out for a subpar 131, losing to South Africa by seven wickets in the first ODI. Opener Aiden Markram delivered an explosive performance, scoring 86 runs off just 55 balls, guiding South Africa to a comfortable victory.

Despite winning the toss and opting to bat first, England faltered, possibly due to fatigue from their domestic commitments. Notably, new bowler Sonny Baker, who had impressed in the recent local tournament, endured a challenging debut, conceding 76 runs in seven wicketless overs.

South Africa, disciplined in their approach, capitalized on England's weaknesses, with Maharaj taking 4-22 and Mulder 3-33. England's captain, Harry Brook, acknowledged the team's disappointing performance, insisting that there were no excuses, while looking forward to the next matches at Lord's and Southampton.

(With inputs from agencies.)