Left Menu

Marnus Labuschagne: From Technique Tweaks to a Mindful Return

Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne is easing his focus on technical precision to regain his test spot for the Ashes against England. After being dropped for a series against the West Indies, Labuschagne aims to refine his natural game, inspired by past successes, to rejoin the national team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 03-09-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 12:29 IST
Marnus Labuschagne: From Technique Tweaks to a Mindful Return
Marnus Labuschagne
  • Country:
  • Australia

Marnus Labuschagne, once ranked among the world's leading batters, has decided to relax his approach towards cricket, prioritizing mental clarity over technical perfection as he aims to reclaim his position in Australia's Test team for the upcoming Ashes series.

Labuschagne, who played 58 Tests with his last appearance against South Africa in the World Test Championship final, missed out on the series against West Indies but featured in the recent 50-over home series against South Africa. As the Ashes opener in Perth approaches, Labuschagne is eager to contribute to the national side again.

Despite scoring only one century in his past 53 innings, Labuschagne remains hopeful. He has expressed his resolve, stating, "Two years ago I was among the best. It's about revisiting the fundamentals to achieve consistency." His return could see Cameron Green shift down in the batting order to accommodate Labuschagne at number three.

TRENDING

1
Omar Abdullah Responds to Kashmir's Weather Crisis

Omar Abdullah Responds to Kashmir's Weather Crisis

 India
2
Invenia's Ambitious Revenue Growth: A 3-Year Outlook

Invenia's Ambitious Revenue Growth: A 3-Year Outlook

 India
3
Historic Trilateral Talks: Putin, Kim, and Xi Converge in Beijing

Historic Trilateral Talks: Putin, Kim, and Xi Converge in Beijing

 China
4
Cousin Harish, others working in coordination with Congress and BJP, inflicting losses on BRS, alleges suspended party leader Kavitha.

Cousin Harish, others working in coordination with Congress and BJP, inflict...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025