Amit Mishra Bows Out: IPL's Role in Legendary Spinner's Comeback

Veteran spinner Amit Mishra bid farewell to a remarkable 25-year professional cricket career, underscoring the Indian Premier League's (IPL) pivotal role in reviving his vocation. Mishra disclosed that the league offered substantial financial support and a platform for his resurgence.

Initially disregarded in the T20 format, Mishra's IPL return came after five years, courtesy of former Indian opener Virender Sehwag's backing. "IPL helped me a lot financially," Mishra told ANI, adding that Sehwag expressed keen interest in having him join his squad because of his T20 prowess.

Mishra's impact in the IPL is irrefutable, debuting for Delhi Daredevils in 2008 and clinching 174 wickets in 162 matches, cementing himself as the league's seventh-highest wicket-taker. A unique achievement includes his three hat-tricks with three different teams, highlighting his critical role as a leg-spinner. Additionally, the late realisation of leg spinners' significance as wicket-takers disappoints Mishra, who cites legends Shane Warne and Anil Kumble.