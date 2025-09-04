Left Menu

Amit Mishra Bows Out: IPL's Role in Legendary Spinner's Comeback

Veteran cricketer Amit Mishra reflects on his 25-year professional journey, highlighting the financial and career resurgence support provided by the IPL. Mishra credits the league and Virender Sehwag's trust in him for his comeback, leaving a lasting legacy as one of the IPL’s top wicket-takers with three hat-tricks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:31 IST
Amit Mishra Bows Out: IPL's Role in Legendary Spinner's Comeback
Amit Mishra. (Photo- IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran spinner Amit Mishra bid farewell to a remarkable 25-year professional cricket career, underscoring the Indian Premier League's (IPL) pivotal role in reviving his vocation. Mishra disclosed that the league offered substantial financial support and a platform for his resurgence.

Initially disregarded in the T20 format, Mishra's IPL return came after five years, courtesy of former Indian opener Virender Sehwag's backing. "IPL helped me a lot financially," Mishra told ANI, adding that Sehwag expressed keen interest in having him join his squad because of his T20 prowess.

Mishra's impact in the IPL is irrefutable, debuting for Delhi Daredevils in 2008 and clinching 174 wickets in 162 matches, cementing himself as the league's seventh-highest wicket-taker. A unique achievement includes his three hat-tricks with three different teams, highlighting his critical role as a leg-spinner. Additionally, the late realisation of leg spinners' significance as wicket-takers disappoints Mishra, who cites legends Shane Warne and Anil Kumble.

TRENDING

1
BJP has sold India's prestige before foreign powers; Centre sometimes begging before US, sometimes before China, alleges Bengal CM Mamata.

BJP has sold India's prestige before foreign powers; Centre sometimes beggin...

 India
2
Major Tax Relief for Agriculture and Dairy Sectors

Major Tax Relief for Agriculture and Dairy Sectors

 India
3
Punjab Police Strike Against Cross-Border Narco-Terror Networks

Punjab Police Strike Against Cross-Border Narco-Terror Networks

 India
4
GST Hike Squeezes India's Oil & Gas Sector

GST Hike Squeezes India's Oil & Gas Sector

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025