England and South Africa Clash in ODI Showdown at Lord's

England won the toss to bowl first against South Africa in the second ODI at Lord's. South Africa aims to secure the series after winning the first match. Both teams made key player changes. Delayed start due to rain added to the match anticipation.

England chose to bowl first after winning a delayed toss against South Africa in the second one-day international at Lord's, part of a three-match series.

South Africa, having already triumphed in the first match by seven wickets, aims to secure the series victory. England, meanwhile, decided to replace fast bowler Sonny Baker with Saqib Mahmood after Baker's lackluster debut in the initial ODI at Headingley.

The Proteas, returning to Lord's following their World Test Championship win against Australia, made strategic changes due to player injuries and illness, adding Matt Breetzke and Senuran Muthusamy to their lineup.

