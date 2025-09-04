Security Scare as Jannik Sinner's Bag Nearly Snatched at U.S. Open
After a U.S. Open match, a fan tried to snatch Jannik Sinner's bag, which contained not just his tennis equipment but also personal items like his phone and wallet. Security intervened before anything was taken, and Sinner praised the efforts of event security. Sinner advances to semifinals.
In a dramatic turn of events at the U.S. Open, a fan attempted to seize defending champion Jannik Sinner's bag, sparking immediate security intervention. Sinner, fresh off a victorious match, expressed relief as he realized the bag contained his personal items.
Returning to the semifinals at Flushing Meadows, Sinner recounted the unsettling incident which occurred after he had just engaged with fans. The quick actions of security ensured the situation was promptly neutralized.
Praising the enhanced safety measures at major tournaments, Sinner commended the security staff for their vigilance. Despite the incident, Sinner defeated Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets and is set to face Felix Auger-Aliassime next.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Incident of Newborn Deaths Sparks Child Rights Investigation
Maritime Incident Near Yemen's Red Sea Port
Bengal BJP against discussion in assembly on attacks on migrants as incidents happening in states ruled by saffron party: CM Mamata.
Lady Gaga's Sudden Show Cancellation Leaves Miami Fans Disappointed
Tragic Incident at JSW Steel Plant: Deputy Manager Perishes