Left Menu

Security Scare as Jannik Sinner's Bag Nearly Snatched at U.S. Open

After a U.S. Open match, a fan tried to snatch Jannik Sinner's bag, which contained not just his tennis equipment but also personal items like his phone and wallet. Security intervened before anything was taken, and Sinner praised the efforts of event security. Sinner advances to semifinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:50 IST
Security Scare as Jannik Sinner's Bag Nearly Snatched at U.S. Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events at the U.S. Open, a fan attempted to seize defending champion Jannik Sinner's bag, sparking immediate security intervention. Sinner, fresh off a victorious match, expressed relief as he realized the bag contained his personal items.

Returning to the semifinals at Flushing Meadows, Sinner recounted the unsettling incident which occurred after he had just engaged with fans. The quick actions of security ensured the situation was promptly neutralized.

Praising the enhanced safety measures at major tournaments, Sinner commended the security staff for their vigilance. Despite the incident, Sinner defeated Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets and is set to face Felix Auger-Aliassime next.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
2
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua
3
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025