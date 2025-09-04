Security Scare as Jannik Sinner's Bag Nearly Snatched at U.S. Open

In a dramatic turn of events at the U.S. Open, a fan attempted to seize defending champion Jannik Sinner's bag, sparking immediate security intervention. Sinner, fresh off a victorious match, expressed relief as he realized the bag contained his personal items.

Returning to the semifinals at Flushing Meadows, Sinner recounted the unsettling incident which occurred after he had just engaged with fans. The quick actions of security ensured the situation was promptly neutralized.

Praising the enhanced safety measures at major tournaments, Sinner commended the security staff for their vigilance. Despite the incident, Sinner defeated Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets and is set to face Felix Auger-Aliassime next.

(With inputs from agencies.)