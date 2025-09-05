Left Menu

South Africa Secures ODI Series with Thrilling Victory at Lord's

South Africa clinched the ODI series against England with a game to spare, thanks to a record-breaking 85 by Matt Breetzke. His innings, along with contributions from Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs, led the Proteas to a 330-8 score. Despite a valiant effort, England fell short, losing by five runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-09-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 09:46 IST
South Africa Secures ODI Series with Thrilling Victory at Lord's
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a gripping contest at Lord's, South Africa secured the ODI series against England following a narrow five-run victory. The highlight was Matt Breetzke's record-setting innings, which propelled the Proteas to a formidable total of 330-8.

Breetzke, stepping in for the ailing Wiaan Mulder, made history by becoming the first player to score at least a half-century in each of his first five ODI appearances. He was supported by Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs, who contributed significantly to the scoreboard.

England's chase, led by efforts from Joe Root and Jos Buttler, came agonizingly close but ultimately fell short, with the team finishing on 325-9. South Africa's win was their second triumph at Lord's, following their World Test Championship victory over Australia just months prior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal inspects flood affected areas in Delhi, urges aid and support from government

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal inspects flood affected areas in Delhi, urges aid ...

 India
2
UBS CEO Ermotti says he is worried about economic impact of US tariffs

UBS CEO Ermotti says he is worried about economic impact of US tariffs

 Germany
3
Delhi HC denies bail to man accused of killing woman

Delhi HC denies bail to man accused of killing woman

 India
4
TN CM Stalin greets Malayalis on Onam; leaders across parties extend wishes

TN CM Stalin greets Malayalis on Onam; leaders across parties extend wishes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025