South Africa Secures ODI Series with Thrilling Victory at Lord's

In a gripping contest at Lord's, South Africa secured the ODI series against England following a narrow five-run victory. The highlight was Matt Breetzke's record-setting innings, which propelled the Proteas to a formidable total of 330-8.

Breetzke, stepping in for the ailing Wiaan Mulder, made history by becoming the first player to score at least a half-century in each of his first five ODI appearances. He was supported by Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs, who contributed significantly to the scoreboard.

England's chase, led by efforts from Joe Root and Jos Buttler, came agonizingly close but ultimately fell short, with the team finishing on 325-9. South Africa's win was their second triumph at Lord's, following their World Test Championship victory over Australia just months prior.

