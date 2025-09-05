Less than a year after Thomas Tuchel took over as England's national soccer team coach, hopes of winning a World Cup trophy remain bleak. England's matches have been underwhelming, including a recent 3-1 loss to Senegal.

Hired for his trophy-laden resume, Tuchel faces immense pressure to deliver the country's first World Cup win since 1966. Critics have been vocal about his appointment due to his nationality and England's recent performances.

Despite leading in World Cup qualifiers, Tuchel is under the microscope, with cautious optimism brewing for upcoming matches. The women's team's success under Sarina Wiegman further adds pressure but serves as a hopeful sign for better results.

(With inputs from agencies.)