Left Menu

Tuchel's Challenge: Can England End Its Trophy Drought?

Less than a year into Thomas Tuchel's tenure, England's national soccer team remains unconvinced of ending its World Cup trophy drought. Despite Tuchel's winning history, England's performances under his leadership have drawn criticism. The pressure is on Tuchel to replicate his past success and bring a trophy home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:55 IST
Tuchel's Challenge: Can England End Its Trophy Drought?
Thomas Tuchel
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Less than a year after Thomas Tuchel took over as England's national soccer team coach, hopes of winning a World Cup trophy remain bleak. England's matches have been underwhelming, including a recent 3-1 loss to Senegal.

Hired for his trophy-laden resume, Tuchel faces immense pressure to deliver the country's first World Cup win since 1966. Critics have been vocal about his appointment due to his nationality and England's recent performances.

Despite leading in World Cup qualifiers, Tuchel is under the microscope, with cautious optimism brewing for upcoming matches. The women's team's success under Sarina Wiegman further adds pressure but serves as a hopeful sign for better results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
2
Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

 India
3
Anthropic Settles Landmark AI Copyright Case with $1.5 Billion Agreement

Anthropic Settles Landmark AI Copyright Case with $1.5 Billion Agreement

 Global
4
Judge blocks Trump administration's ending of legal protections for 1.1 million Venezuelans and Haitians, AP reports.

Judge blocks Trump administration's ending of legal protections for 1.1 mill...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025