Mbappé Shines as World Cup Journey Resumes

Kylian Mbappé, the French football star, made a triumphant return to World Cup qualifiers, scoring in a 2-0 victory against Ukraine. This win sets a strong foundation for France as they navigate the qualifiers for the 2026 tournament, following their dramatic loss in the 2022 final.

France's coach Didier Deschamps emphasized the importance of starting the qualifier with a win, highlighting the challenges in facing a robust Ukrainian defense. Meanwhile, other European teams, including Italy and Switzerland, also made significant strides in their respective group matches.

This qualifying stage promises intense competition with only the top teams advancing directly to the finals. France's group performance, led by a confident Mbappé, suggests they are well-prepared to compete for a place in the next World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)