Left Menu

Mbappé Shines as World Cup Journey Resumes

Kylian Mbappé scored in France's 2-0 win against Ukraine in World Cup qualifiers, marking his return to the tournament since the 2022 final. With this victory, France starts strong in their group, while Italy broke their scoring slump, and Switzerland dominated Kosovo in a finely balanced group stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 06-09-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 09:08 IST
Mbappé Shines as World Cup Journey Resumes
Kylian Mbappé
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Kylian Mbappé, the French football star, made a triumphant return to World Cup qualifiers, scoring in a 2-0 victory against Ukraine. This win sets a strong foundation for France as they navigate the qualifiers for the 2026 tournament, following their dramatic loss in the 2022 final.

France's coach Didier Deschamps emphasized the importance of starting the qualifier with a win, highlighting the challenges in facing a robust Ukrainian defense. Meanwhile, other European teams, including Italy and Switzerland, also made significant strides in their respective group matches.

This qualifying stage promises intense competition with only the top teams advancing directly to the finals. France's group performance, led by a confident Mbappé, suggests they are well-prepared to compete for a place in the next World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Murder-Suicide Attempt Shakes Palghar District

Tragic Murder-Suicide Attempt Shakes Palghar District

 India
2
TMC Plans Pet Crematoriums and Mobile Vet Clinic for Thane

TMC Plans Pet Crematoriums and Mobile Vet Clinic for Thane

 India
3
Standard Chartered Anticipates Bold Rate Cut from Federal Reserve

Standard Chartered Anticipates Bold Rate Cut from Federal Reserve

 Global
4
Tom Lynagh Cleared of Concussion After Rugby Championship Win

Tom Lynagh Cleared of Concussion After Rugby Championship Win

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025