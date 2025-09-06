Mbappé Shines as World Cup Journey Resumes
Kylian Mbappé scored in France's 2-0 win against Ukraine in World Cup qualifiers, marking his return to the tournament since the 2022 final. With this victory, France starts strong in their group, while Italy broke their scoring slump, and Switzerland dominated Kosovo in a finely balanced group stage.
Kylian Mbappé, the French football star, made a triumphant return to World Cup qualifiers, scoring in a 2-0 victory against Ukraine. This win sets a strong foundation for France as they navigate the qualifiers for the 2026 tournament, following their dramatic loss in the 2022 final.
France's coach Didier Deschamps emphasized the importance of starting the qualifier with a win, highlighting the challenges in facing a robust Ukrainian defense. Meanwhile, other European teams, including Italy and Switzerland, also made significant strides in their respective group matches.
This qualifying stage promises intense competition with only the top teams advancing directly to the finals. France's group performance, led by a confident Mbappé, suggests they are well-prepared to compete for a place in the next World Cup.
