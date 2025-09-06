Jamaica's World Cup Dreams: A Bright Start Against Bermuda
Jamaica commenced their 2026 soccer World Cup qualifiers victoriously with a 4-0 triumph over Bermuda. Now leading Group B, Jamaica's past World Cup appearance was in 1998. The current qualifiers divide teams into three groups, aiming for three spots, with the US, Canada, and Mexico already qualified as hosts.
- Country:
- Bermuda
Jamaica has made a strong start in its quest to qualify for the 2026 soccer World Cup, securing a decisive 4-0 victory over Bermuda in the qualifying round. The match on Friday saw goals from Damion Lowe, Renaldo Cephas, Kasey Palmer, and Shamar Nicholson.
Following this win, Jamaica moves to the top of Group B with three points, contrasting with Curacao and Trinidad and Tobago, who hold one point each after a draw. Bermuda currently lags with no points.
The Jamaican team, having only qualified for the 1998 World Cup, competes against eleven other teams across three groups aiming for three available spots, with co-hosts USA, Canada, and Mexico already qualified.
ALSO READ
'Saiyaara' Shines: Celebrating 50 Blockbuster Days
Cyprus Call Center Under Scrutiny in Kochi Fraud Case
Tragedy Strikes: Father and Daughter Perish in House Collapse in Jaipur
Navigating Complex India-US Relations under Trump's Distinctive Leadership
Felix Auger-Aliassime's Inspiring US Open Run: A Journey of Pride and Potential