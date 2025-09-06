Jamaica's World Cup Dreams: A Bright Start Against Bermuda

Jamaica has made a strong start in its quest to qualify for the 2026 soccer World Cup, securing a decisive 4-0 victory over Bermuda in the qualifying round. The match on Friday saw goals from Damion Lowe, Renaldo Cephas, Kasey Palmer, and Shamar Nicholson.

Following this win, Jamaica moves to the top of Group B with three points, contrasting with Curacao and Trinidad and Tobago, who hold one point each after a draw. Bermuda currently lags with no points.

The Jamaican team, having only qualified for the 1998 World Cup, competes against eleven other teams across three groups aiming for three available spots, with co-hosts USA, Canada, and Mexico already qualified.