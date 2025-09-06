Political Tensions Overshadow ICC Women's World Cup Opening
Pakistan will not attend the ICC Women's World Cup opening ceremony in Guwahati, India, amid strained political relations. The absence follows both countries' recent policy decision, affecting cross-border participation in cricket tournaments. Since 2008, neither nation has toured the other. Pakistan's fixtures will be hosted in Colombo.
Amid heightened political tensions, Pakistan will not be present at the ICC Women's World Cup opening ceremony in Guwahati, India, as reported by Geo Super. The grand ceremony, featuring famous Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal, precedes the tournament's opening match between hosts India and Sri Lanka.
Geo News sources revealed that neither Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana nor any other representative will travel to India. The absence is speculated to align with a recent mutual policy, preventing both nations from crossing borders for ICC events over the next three years, continuing a trend since 2008 when India last toured Pakistan.
Pakistan's fixtures will take place at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. If they reach the semi-finals and final on October 29 and November 2 respectively, Colombo will host those games. The team secured its World Cup spot after an unbeaten run in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup Qualifiers and will face Bangladesh on October 2.
