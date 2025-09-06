Mbappe Eyes History: Aiming Beyond Henry Towards Giroud's Record

In a significant moment for French football, Kylian Mbappe equaled Thierry Henry's tally of 51 international goals with a decisive strike against Ukraine. Despite this achievement, Mbappe remains unfazed by the notion of chasing Olivier Giroud's all-time record of 57 goals, choosing instead to focus on team victories.

France began their World Cup qualifying journey with a convincing 2-0 win over Ukraine in Poland thanks in part to Mbappe's late goal. At 26, Mbappe stands proud alongside legends, but his eyes are firmly set on contributing further to France's successes. "It's an honour to equal Henry, but my goal is to win titles," Mbappe announced.

Mbappe reflects respectfully on Giroud's achievements, acknowledging the former icon's standing in French football. Despite nearing the record, Mbappe dismisses any pressure to break it, emphasizing that his primary aim is to lead France to more victories in upcoming fixtures, starting with Iceland.

