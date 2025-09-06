Left Menu

BCCI Set to Elect New President and IPL Chairman

The BCCI will hold its Annual General Meeting on September 28 to elect a new President and IPL Chairman. The elections follow the exit of Roger Binny, as he reached the age limit. Key BCCI roles remain unchanged, while an ethics officer and ICC representative will also be appointed.

The BCCI is gearing up for its Annual General Meeting on September 28, where a new President and IPL Chairman are to be elected. This follows the recent exit of Roger Binny, after reaching the age limit set by the BCCI constitution.

Current IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal is also expected to go through a mandatory cool-off period after completing a cumulative six-year period in office. While the meeting is set to facilitate elections for various key posts, it appears that only one significant role may undergo a change.

Devajit Saikia and other key officials like Rohan Gauns Desai and Prabhtej Bhatia are likely to continue in their roles. The agenda also includes appointing a BCCI ombudsman and ethics officer, along with two representatives from the Indian Cricketer's Association.

