Shubham Khajuria's Resilient Century Keeps North Zone's Duleep Trophy Hopes Alive

Jammu and Kashmir's Shubham Khajuria played a resilient, unbeaten century to keep North Zone in the running for the Duleep Trophy final. Despite trailing by 258 runs to South Zone's first-innings total of 536, Khajuria's 128 not out provided North with a slender hope heading into the last day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-09-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 20:19 IST
In a valiant show of determination, Shubham Khajuria of Jammu and Kashmir scored an unbeaten century to keep North Zone's aspirations alive in the Duleep Trophy semifinal against South Zone.

Despite trailing considerably, after South Zone posted a formidable 536 in their first innings, North Zone closed day three at 278/5, largely due to Khajuria's defiant 128-not-out performance.

Partnered by Haryana's Nishant Sindhu, who contributed 82 crucial runs, Khajuria's grit has provided North Zone a glimmer of hope, though a substantial deficit continues to loom over the team's prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

