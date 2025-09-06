Inauguration of a Sporting Future in Sonipat

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated a cutting-edge sports academy at O P Jindal Global University in Sonipat, emphasizing its role in cultivating future champions.

Khattar praised Haryana as India's sports powerhouse and noted the state's legacy in nurturing athletes who achieve international acclaim. The academy, he said, is a new milestone in this enduring tradition.

The inauguration reflects India's broader sports vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With the National Sports Policy 2025 focusing on infrastructure and talent development, India aims to strengthen its sports culture, encouraging youths to embrace sports enthusiastically.

(With inputs from agencies.)