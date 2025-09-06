Left Menu

Inauguration of a Sporting Future in Sonipat

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated a sports academy at O P Jindal Global University, Sonipat. He highlighted Haryana's legacy of producing global athletes and the new academy's role in enhancing this tradition. The facility aligns with India's National Sports Policy 2025 to transform the sporting landscape.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated a cutting-edge sports academy at O P Jindal Global University in Sonipat, emphasizing its role in cultivating future champions.

Khattar praised Haryana as India's sports powerhouse and noted the state's legacy in nurturing athletes who achieve international acclaim. The academy, he said, is a new milestone in this enduring tradition.

The inauguration reflects India's broader sports vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With the National Sports Policy 2025 focusing on infrastructure and talent development, India aims to strengthen its sports culture, encouraging youths to embrace sports enthusiastically.

