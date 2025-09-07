Granollers and Zeballos Clinch US Open Doubles Glory Amid Dramatic Comeback
In a dramatic turnaround, Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos claimed victory at the U.S. Open men's doubles final, edging out Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski. This win marked their second Grand Slam victory of the year after previously securing the French Open title, highlighting a remarkable tennis season.
In a thrilling finale at the U.S. Open men's doubles championship, Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos emerged victorious. The duo's triumph was sealed with a dramatic comeback against Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in a nail-biting match that ended with scores of 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5.
Trailing with match points against them, Granollers and Zeballos staged an impressive revival, winning the next eight points and breaking at a crucial moment. Their victory marked their second Grand Slam win this season, having previously secured the French Open title, making it a memorable year for the pair.
This win also ended a series of missed opportunities for Salisbury and Skupski, who have been close to victory but fell short in five finals this year. Granollers and Zeballos showed resilience, exemplified by their perseverance and strategic gameplay, establishing themselves as a formidable team in men's doubles tennis.
