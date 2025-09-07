Srinagar Set to Host Prestigious Asian Junior Pencak Silat Championship
The third Asian Junior Pencak Silat Championship, organized by the Indian Pencak Silat Federation, will be held in Srinagar from September 25 to 30. The event will host 300 participants, including athletes and officials from 12 countries. Competitions will feature various categories for both boys and girls.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Pencak Silat Federation is gearing up to host the third Asian Junior Pencak Silat Championship in Srinagar, slated for September 25 to 30. This significant event will take place in collaboration with the Pencak Silat Federation of Asia (PFA), International Pencak Silat Federation (PERSILAT), and the local Sports Ministry.
Approximately 300 athletes, coaches, and officials from a dozen countries are expected to participate, according to a recent release by the Indian Pencak Silat Federation. The championship promises intense competition across various categories, drawing the best young talents from across Asia.
The championship will feature several events, including Tanding (match/fighting), Tunggal, Solo (single-player artistic), Ganda (two-player artistic team), and Regu (three-player artistic team), allowing competitors of both genders to showcase their skills on this prestigious platform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Qatar Defeats India 2-1: A Dramatic Turn of Events in AFC U23 Qualifiers
Highlights and Records: Sabalenka and Thomas Shine in Sports News
England Prevails in Uneventful Victory Against Andorra
Lehar Footwear Launches RANNR: A New Step in Sports and Athleisure
Unfolding Dramas: Triumphs, Losses, and Farewells in the World of Sports