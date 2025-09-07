Left Menu

Srinagar Set to Host Prestigious Asian Junior Pencak Silat Championship

The third Asian Junior Pencak Silat Championship, organized by the Indian Pencak Silat Federation, will be held in Srinagar from September 25 to 30. The event will host 300 participants, including athletes and officials from 12 countries. Competitions will feature various categories for both boys and girls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 09:54 IST
The Indian Pencak Silat Federation is gearing up to host the third Asian Junior Pencak Silat Championship in Srinagar, slated for September 25 to 30. This significant event will take place in collaboration with the Pencak Silat Federation of Asia (PFA), International Pencak Silat Federation (PERSILAT), and the local Sports Ministry.

Approximately 300 athletes, coaches, and officials from a dozen countries are expected to participate, according to a recent release by the Indian Pencak Silat Federation. The championship promises intense competition across various categories, drawing the best young talents from across Asia.

The championship will feature several events, including Tanding (match/fighting), Tunggal, Solo (single-player artistic), Ganda (two-player artistic team), and Regu (three-player artistic team), allowing competitors of both genders to showcase their skills on this prestigious platform.

