Doug Watson Steps Down as Scotland Head Coach After Team's Mixed Results

Doug Watson has resigned as Scotland's head coach following a review of team performances and planning around future events. Appointed on an interim basis in 2023, Watson later became the permanent head coach, leading the team in World Cup qualifiers. Cricket Scotland will appoint a new head coach soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 15:47 IST
Doug Watson has stepped down from his position as head coach of the Scotland cricket team, following a review of recent performances and budget planning, as confirmed by Cricket Scotland on Sunday.

Appointed initially on an interim basis in March 2023 for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, Watson, 52, managed to guide the team to the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup. However, he was unable to secure their spot in the 2026 edition of the tournament.

Despite a win against Namibia and Oman, the team missed the Super Eights. Watson announced his departure expressing pride in his team's position at the top of the ICC CWCL2 qualifying table. Cricket Scotland will begin the search for a new head coach ahead of the League 2 series in Namibia scheduled for March.

