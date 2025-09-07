Pranavi Urs Shines at Aramco Houston Championship

India's Pranavi Urs showcased her golfing prowess, posting a solid 3-under 69 in the second round of the Aramco Houston Championship. Her impressive performance secured her a tied 26th place, marking a strong entrance into the tournament.

Leading the individual competition, Spain's Carlota Ciganda shot a remarkable 64, putting her one shot ahead of fellow Spaniard Nuria Iturrioz. England's Mimi Rhodes holds third place, while Czechia's Kristyna Napoleaova and Thailand's Angurasaranee are tied for fourth.

In the Team Championship, Team Kouskova emerged triumphant with a score of 32-under-par, narrowly defeating Team Rhodes and Team Boutier. The victory marks a third win for Kouskova, strengthening her credentials as a formidable team leader.