Left Menu

Pranavi Urs Shines at Aramco Houston Championship

India's Pranavi Urs made an impressive start at the Aramco Houston Championship, securing a tied 26th place. Carlota Ciganda of Spain leads the tournament, while Team Kouskova claims victory in the Team Championship. Avani Prashanth and Tvesa Malik missed the cut, with 61 players advancing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 07-09-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 17:14 IST
Pranavi Urs Shines at Aramco Houston Championship
Pranavi Urs
  • Country:
  • United States

India's Pranavi Urs showcased her golfing prowess, posting a solid 3-under 69 in the second round of the Aramco Houston Championship. Her impressive performance secured her a tied 26th place, marking a strong entrance into the tournament.

Leading the individual competition, Spain's Carlota Ciganda shot a remarkable 64, putting her one shot ahead of fellow Spaniard Nuria Iturrioz. England's Mimi Rhodes holds third place, while Czechia's Kristyna Napoleaova and Thailand's Angurasaranee are tied for fourth.

In the Team Championship, Team Kouskova emerged triumphant with a score of 32-under-par, narrowly defeating Team Rhodes and Team Boutier. The victory marks a third win for Kouskova, strengthening her credentials as a formidable team leader.

TRENDING

1
Sagarmatha Friendship: Strengthening Military Ties

Sagarmatha Friendship: Strengthening Military Ties

 Nepal
2
Sand Extraction Policy Set to Aid Flood-Affected Farmers in Punjab

Sand Extraction Policy Set to Aid Flood-Affected Farmers in Punjab

 India
3
Relief Efforts Roll Out in Disaster-Hit Hamirpur

Relief Efforts Roll Out in Disaster-Hit Hamirpur

 India
4
Drone Crisis: Unexplained Airspace Closure at Ramon's Skies

Drone Crisis: Unexplained Airspace Closure at Ramon's Skies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025