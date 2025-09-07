Verstappen Dominates Italian Grand Prix, Piastri and Norris Drama Unfolds

Max Verstappen claimed victory at the Italian Grand Prix, starting from pole position and maintaining his lead throughout the race.

Oscar Piastri, initially in second place, was directed by McLaren to allow teammate Lando Norris to reclaim the position after a costly wheel gun issue during Norris's pitstop.

Despite the intra-team shuffle between Piastri and Norris, Verstappen effortlessly cruised to the finish line, marking another win in his impressive Formula One season.