Verstappen Dominates Italian Grand Prix, Piastri and Norris Drama Unfolds

Max Verstappen secured victory at the Italian Grand Prix, leading from the pole. Oscar Piastri was instructed to let teammate Lando Norris regain second position after a pitstop error cost Norris vital seconds. Verstappen's win solidified his dominance in the Formula One season.

Monza | Updated: 07-09-2025 19:59 IST
Verstappen
  • Country:
  • Italy

Max Verstappen claimed victory at the Italian Grand Prix, starting from pole position and maintaining his lead throughout the race.

Oscar Piastri, initially in second place, was directed by McLaren to allow teammate Lando Norris to reclaim the position after a costly wheel gun issue during Norris's pitstop.

Despite the intra-team shuffle between Piastri and Norris, Verstappen effortlessly cruised to the finish line, marking another win in his impressive Formula One season.

