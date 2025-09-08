Security Delays and Mixed Reactions: Trump Attends U.S. Open Final

The U.S. Open men's championship match faced delays and sparse attendance due to security checks prompted by President Donald Trump's visit. As fans waited outside Arthur Ashe Stadium, the security measures initiated by the U.S. Secret Service slowed entry to the iconic New York event, sparking frustration among attendees.

The match, featuring Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner, commenced after a 30-minute delay. While inside the stadium, Trump received mixed reactions from the crowd. Organizers, aware of the inconvenience, advised fans to arrive early and use public transit. Despite initial delays, most attendees were seated by the second set.

Trump's attendance at sports events is not uncommon, often eliciting split opinions. At the U.S. Open, opinions varied, with some criticizing the delays and others defending his right to attend. The USTA reportedly asked broadcasters to refrain from highlighting reactions to Trump's presence to maintain focus on the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)